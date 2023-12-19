Former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa loses firearm to burglars

Former Cabinet Minister Dr Noah Wekesa lost a firearm, cash and other valuables after robbers attacked his Kitale home in Trans Nzoia County.

The attackers also took away electronic equipment after they broke into his Maili Tatu-Standard home on the outskirts of Kitale town.

The ex-lawmaker told Nation. Africa that he woke up Tuesday morning only to find his house ransacked and a briefcase and a bag containing the pistol missing.

Dr Wekesa said his security guard found the door to the kitchen open and the briefcase abandoned within the compound.

The Smith and Wesson pistol, he said had 11 rounds of ammunition.

The robbers gained entry into the house after cutting part of the roof and entering through the ceiling.

Dogs barking

According to Wekesa, his security guard heard family dogs barking at around 2am and he came out to check what was wrong but was unable to detect the intrusion.

"I spoke to one of my workers past midnight and he went to his house near the gate before he retired to bed and everything was fine," Wekesa said.

The security guard, the former lawmaker said, told him that he heard the dogs barking and inspected the compound but found nothing amiss.

"He told me the dogs were barking and he came out to check what was wrong but found no intruder," he said.

Dr Wekesa told Nation.Africa in an interview at his home that he is reading foul play from the incident.

"I'm surprised they gained access to my bedroom and carried away my briefcase which contained the firearm and phone," said Dr Wekesa, whose wife was not home when the incident happened.

Lucky to be alive

The former Kwanza MP said he is lucky that he was not harmed during the attack.

"I thank God I'm alive. These people made it to my bedroom and ransacked it before escaping with my property without me hearing the commotion," he said.

Police, led by Trans Nzoia West OCPD Patrick Gaitarira, visited the home and spent part of Tuesday piecing together details of the incident.

"We have visited the politician's residence and picked crucial information to help us with investigations,“ said Mr Gaitarira.

"The politician has made a formal report and we intend to take statements from workers," he added.