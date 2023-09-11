Form Four student dies in suspected ethanol consumption at school

Detectives in Trans Nzoia have launched investigations into the death of a Form Four student who allegedly died after consuming ethanol at school.

Steve Rodgers, 17 was a Form Four student at Kapsitwet Secondary School in Kwanza sub-county. He succumbed on Sunday night while receiving treatment at Kitale County Hospital.

Rodgers and another student are suspected to have consumed ethanol while at school on Sunday in unclear circumstances. The other student is also receiving treatment at Kitale County Hospital after the Sunday ordeal.

His mother Susan Mong'ena told Nation.Africa that she was called by police only to find her son unconscious at Kapsitwet police base, where she was told to take him to hospital.

"When I reached the police station, I found my son unconscious and he was not talking and the police could not tell me anything. I rushed him to Kitale County Hospital at around 5pm.," said the mother.

The distressed mother said her second-born child died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at the facility.

"The doctor at the facility said that my son died of poison and that is all I know. I am very disappointed because even the school management has not explained to me what happened and how my son accessed ethanol at school," mourned the distraught parent.

The deceased’s family has called for investigations into the death of their kin.

The police report reads: "Today 11/09/2023 at around 0100 hrs, the student passed away while undergoing treatment. According to the clinical officer at the facility, the deceased had allegedly taken ethanol in school.”

School Principal Joan Kibet confirmed that the students had taken ethanol and that investigations into the matter had commenced.

"I cannot comment on the matter since it has been taken up by officials from relevant agencies. But I can confirm we have lost the student," she told Nation.Africa on the phone.

The body of the deceased is lying at Kitale County Hospital Mortuary, as detectives piece together the chronology of events on Sunday that led to the death of the student.

Detectives have also launched investigations into how the students accessed the laboratory liquid.

Trans Nzoia County Investigations officer Francis Kihara confirmed that detectives have visited the school to record statements from persons of interest.