Another student dies in school in Kisumu after evening classes

The family of a 14-year-old student who died under mysterious circumstances in school is calling for investigations to unravel the truth behind her demise.

Beryl Awuor Onyango, a Form One student at Bishop Abiero Girls Magwar School in Holo, Kisumu County, is reported to have collapsed after attending Tuesday evening classes before she was pronounced dead an hour later.

According to the father of the deceased, Mr Maurice Abeti, his daughter had no known pre-existing medical condition other than an eye-related ailment.

Mr Abeti said he received a call from the school principal at 5.30pm when he was alerted about his daughter’s condition.

Within another hour, the man, who works at a private security firm in Nairobi, said the school board chair Henry Okulu called back to inform him about the demise of his only daughter.

“That was very strange to me since my daughter did not have any condition that could lead to her sudden death,” he said.

Mr Abeti said her eye problem was treated and managed at Nyabondo Mission Hospital.

“I last spoke to my daughter during their half-term break and she was very jovial and promised me that she will work hard and excel in her studies,” she said.

He said that they are pegging hope on the post-mortem results to reveal the real cause of her death, which has left the family in shock.

The school’s board chairman, Mr Okulu, said the administration was informed of the girl’s illness after her classmates escalated the matter.

“We rushed her to the nearest facility before she was transferred to Kombewa Sub-County Hospital where she was pronounced dead,” he said, adding that they have reported the case to the Ministry of Education.