Fight between brothers leaves Form One student, uncle dead

A fight between two brothers in Endebbes, Trans Nzoia County on Saturday night turned tragic after one stabbed to death his Form One niece who tried to separate them.

The brother who stabbed his niece was soon lynched through a mob justice and his body dumped in a maize plantation.

The first victim, Damaris Akeno, a Form One student of Koronga Secondary School in Twiga location, succumbed to her injuries when she was rushed to Endebess Sub-County Hospital for medical attention following the 9pm incident.

It is alleged that two brothers, David Aramat and Charles Ewob, were fighting over a boundary dispute when the girl went to separate them only to be stabbed by her uncle Aramat on her left lower rib, leaving her with a deep cut.

Angry residents, in a fit of revenge, attacked the suspect - their uncle - beat him mercilessly and dumped him in a maize plantation.

Detectives who visited the scene early Sunday found the suspect's body in a maize plantation with injuries.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect may have been killed in a mob attack while fleeing for safety after the tragic incident.

Both bodies were taken to Kitale County Hospital mortuary last night.

"Police who responded to the scene collected the body of the suspect and took it to Kitale County Referral Hospital," said Twigs Area Chief Rukia Majengo.

The chief deplored cases of mob justice in the area and said this was not the first incident. He warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.

Endebess OCPD Selasio Murithi confirmed that two other people injured in the incident were receiving treatment.