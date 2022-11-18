Drama as three are arrested in Kitale with bags of rotting meat

Public health officials in Trans Nzoia County have seized more than 150 kilograms of decaying meat, which is suspected to have been ferried from Nairobi on a bus.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the officers and their counterparts from the veterinary department seized the meat at the Kitale bus park.

They arrested three people carrying the meat and detained them at the Kitale Police Station. The meat was parked in gunny bags.

Drama ensued when the suspects – two bodaboda riders and the suspected owner of the meat – were spotted by members of the residents loading it onto motorcycles.

Raised alarm

They raised the alarm, alerting county enforcement officers who were on patrol at the bus park.

The suspects had no permit and could not explain where the meat was destined, said Kitale Municipality Public Health Officer Jane Aluodho.

“We call on members of the public to report any suspicious consignments. We fear the meat was harmful and unfit for human consumption,” Ms Aluodho said.

“On interrogation, the suspects claimed that the meat was from Nairobi heading to Kiminini to be fed to dogs, but we are yet to establish the truth.”

Vigilance

Trans Nzoia County Public Health Officer Nobert Musundi urged the public to be vigilant about unscrupulous individuals ferrying foodstuffs unfit for human consumption in the region.

He warned public transport operators that stern action will be taken against them if their vehicles are found to be aiding in transporting substandard products.

“Some of them are transporting contraband goods. They should ensure that whatever they are given to transport has proper documentation,” he said.

“The meat ought to have a certificate of transport to establish where it came from and where it was destined.”

He added: “We call on members of the public to consume [only] inspected meat with a certified stamp from the veterinary department."

He raised concerns over an upsurge in the transportation of meat on motorbikes in the area, saying this compromises its quality.

“This is a pointer that a lot is happening behind our backs. Any meat should have a certificate of origin. Otherwise, we will consider it suspect. It can even be game meat,” said Mr Musundi.