Too hot to handle? Why Nairobi politicians are scrambling for top seats in their villages

Ordinarily, most leaders preferred to be elected in Nairobi because of the visibility and ease to ascend to higher political seats.

However, this is slowly changing and most of these politicians are now opting to move to rural counties either as governors, senators or members of the National Assembly.

Notable figures who have come out to go for these seats are former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero who is now eyeing the Homa Bay governorship position in the August 9 elections.

His reason is that he has always had a dream of serving his people as he approaches the retirement age.

His announcement was however not received well by some of his critics who dared him to try his luck in politics in the Nairobi County where he served between 2013 and 2017.

But Dr Kidero has insisted that he will be in the race and will ensure his people in Homa Bay County enjoy the fruits of devolution which he claims are not fully tapped.

This has been his main campaign message as he cross-crosses the county to hunt for votes.

Local political analysts believe Dr Kidero is among aspirants to look up to because of his political and financial muscle.

His campaign is focusing on his eight-point agenda that includes economic transformation through agriculture, blue economy, mining, tourism and others,

The former governor said he has plans to turn Homa Bay county into the economic hub for the Nyanza region.

According to him, the county has resources including minerals which can be tapped to transform livelihoods in the region.

"The lake is a resource that has not been used. It has the potential to support agriculture and tourism," Dr Kidero said at a rally in Homa Bay Town.

He argued that working as a governor in Nairobi enabled him to make large networks and friends who he can invite in the county.

He also banks on the experience as a former manager at Mumias Sugar Company which he said will enable his administration to address the plight of sugarcane farmers.

Though this has been used to pin him down as the person responsible for the collapse of the state owned sugar miller, Dr Kidero insists that he will ensure sugarcane farmers in Homa Bay enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“It is painful to see thousands of tons of the cane rotting in the farms because of the condition of roads. These can be fixed if cess from the factories are well utilized,” he said.

In Kisii, the move by Dagoretti North MP Mr Simba Arati to contest for the county’s top seat is already rattling local leaders especially those allied to Governor James Ongwae.

Mr Arati’s problem with Mr Ongwae is his failure to fulfill his election pledges to Kisii residents with many of the factories he promised having stalled. He believes he is the right person to create order, fight corruption and transform the rural county.

“I am aware of the massive corruption in our county government. We also have many ghost workers. I promise not to go after Ongwae himself, but those who perpetrated the crimes must be held accountable. I will ensure they are made to explain where the public funds have been going to,” said Mr Arati.

On the hand, Mr Ongwae has often denied the allegations by Mr Arati and other critics. He says Kisii needs a good and responsible leader to succeed him and has been supporting other home-grown aspirants for the governorship seat.

The latest sensation however is Cabinet Secretary without portfolio Mr Raphael Tuju who stepped down as Jubilee Secretary General and hinted at going back to contest for a seat in Siaya.

Though not clear, Mr Tuju is said to be torn in between going for his former parliamentary seat of Rarieda where he served between 2002 and 2007, go for Langata parliamentary seat or opt for Siaya Governorship position.

During the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference last Saturday, he stated that it will be difficult for him to pursue his political ambitions and at the same time concentrate on his role a party official.

“We are going to have a very busy and tough time during nominations, party rebranding and grassroots mobilization. I cannot be the party secretary general, manage the headquarters of the party while also pursuing my other political engagements and performing duties assigned to me by the president,” he said.

Mr Tuju indicated that he will make a decision after consultations with both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga.

The President pleaded with Mr Odinga to consider Tuju in his political endeavors.

“This is our jubilee member but if there is a seat that he is seeking back home, Raila kindly help him. I have left that assignment also for Joho, take good care of him in these political spaces so that he doesn’t disappear,” said Mr Kenyatta.

It is however not clear why he would want to return home.