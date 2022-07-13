Uhuru to issue 1 million title deeds by July 20, Kobia says

President Uhuru Kenyatta is determined to issue one million title deeds by July 20, as part of the six million land ownership documents not given to their rightful holders.

Speaking at Gatunga Market in Tharaka Nithi County on Wednesday, where she issued 17,943 title deeds, Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said the President was keen on ending land ownership disputes and historical land injustices before his term in office ends.

Prof Kobia who was accompanied by Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Mburi Muiru, Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye and Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara said the documents would spur economic development and appealed to the residents to use them well.

“I have been sent by President Kenyatta to disburse a total of 17,943 title deeds to the residents of Tharaka, Chuka/Igambang’ombe and Maara constituencies,” Prof Kobia said.

Mr Muiru said Tharaka constituents will receive 10,989 title deeds while Chuka/Igambang’ombe and Maara constituencies will get 4,954 and 2,000 respectively.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the ownership documents well and avoid selling the land.

“Though title deeds boost the value of land, I urge you to avoid selling your parcels without good reason or to fight over the documents,” said Mr Mwiru.

Lauding President Kenyatta for the papers, Mr Muiru said the Head of State’s desire is to ensure that every Kenyan with a parcel of land has an ownership document.

Prof Kobia, CAS Muiru and Ps Kimonye urged the residents to consider following the political direction that President Kenyatta is giving them.

The CS said President Kenyatta was keen on leaving the country’s top leadership to the ‘right person who will continue serving people prudently.’

MP Murugara said Tharaka constituency had benefited from Uhuru’s government and urged the residents to continue supporting him.

He however said the people living along the disputed Tharaka and Meru County border were yet to get the title deeds and called for resolution of the disagreements to ease land adjudication.

“During President Kenyatta’s administration, Tharaka constituency has benefited with a land registry, Kenya Medical Training College campus and Huduma Centre among other projects,” said Mr Murugara.

Tharaka University

Jubilee Party senatorial candidate Paul Mugambi and woman representative contender Peninah Kambanja urged President Kenyatta to upgrade Tharaka University College to a fully university and create Gatue and Maragwa divisions before leaving office.

He said during a recent visit to State House in Nairobi, the Head of State promised to upgrade the university college that he created during his first term.

“We are urging our president to visit our county and deliver our university charter before his tenure ends,” said Mr Mugambi.

He urged the residents to vote for the right leaders in the August 9 polls so that they can continue lobbying for them.

Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Prof Erastus Njoka and his running mate Mucee Rukunja also called on the residents to vote for leaders with desirable track records who will add value to their lives.

Tharaka Jubilee MP candidate Mutegi Kabisani and Marimanti ward Jubilee candidate Benson Mwangangi said the residents are suffering from hunger due to failed rains and urged the government to consider disbursing relief food.