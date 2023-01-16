Two killed after boda boda, car ferrying miraa collide in Tharaka Nithi

A boda boda operator and his passenger were killed early Monday morning after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up ferrying miraa at Naka River along the Meru-Nairobi Highway in Tharaka Nithi County.

Tharaka Nithi County Emergency and Rescue Team Manager Alex Mugambi said the bodaboda was heading towards Chuka town.

He said the rider died on the spot while the passenger was confirmed dead on arrival at Chuka County Referral Hospital.

“We lost a boda boda operator and his passenger early in the morning following a collision with a miraa pick-up and the bodies are at Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary,” Mr Mugambi said.

A vehicle ferrying miraa that collided with a motorcycle, killing the rider and his pillion passenger, on January 16, 2023 in Tharaka Nithi County. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

He said the driver of the pick-up presented himself at a nearby police station following the 2am accident.

Mr Mugambi said cases of motorcycle accidents are very high in the region and appealed to riders and other motorists to be vigilant on the road.

He said though accidents involving miraa vehicles are not very common, the Probox vehicles transporting muguka are causing havoc on the highway. He urged drivers to follow traffic rules to reduce road carnage.