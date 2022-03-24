Water firm cuts supply to Tharaka residents over unpaid bills

Hundreds of residents of Tharaka constituency have resorted to consuming dirty water from rivers after the Nithi Water and Sanitation Company (Niwasco) disconnected supply over unpaid bills.

Installations such as secondary schools are also affected, in a decision that could expose residents to waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery and typhoid.

Ms Lucy Kathiga, a resident, said that before the county government gave Niwasco the role of managing water, she used to pay at most Sh300 per month but now the bill has risen to Sh1,500.

“I started fetching water from the River Munyari because I was not able to pay the bill that accrued to Sh6,000 before the water was disconnected,” she said.

The water was initially managed by the Imenti Water and Sanitation Company (Imetha) in neighbouring Meru County.

Turima Day Secondary School Principal Patrick Gitonga said water supply was disconnected over an unpaid Sh60,000 bill, but he said had started paying in instalments.

Water from River

He noted that he had been compelled to pump water from the nearby River Kathita until he made commitments to the company that he would clear the bill.

Mr James Mutegi, a businessman in Kibunga market, said many residents cannot pay the high water bills, leading to disconnection.

He said the charges rose almost threefold when Niwasco changed the water meters that had been installed by Imetha.

“We are hoping that the governor will follow up with the water provider to ensure that the charges are affordable for everybody in the community,” Mr Mutegi said.

Water rationing

When Niwasco took over the management, he said, it connected more people without increasing the capacity, leading to rationing.

Speaking in Kibunga on Tuesday while distributing assorted seeds to the residents, Governor Muthomi Njuki faulted the water service provider for hiking charges.

He said companies providing water to residents should not aim to make huge profits but make just enough money for maintenance.

“Niwasco should regulate bills and if possible come up with an affordable payment scheme for the pending bills as people continue to get water,” he said.

He said the county government expanded the intake and improved the systems so that all residents could get water and not just a few rich people.