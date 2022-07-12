Tharaka Nithi residents benefit from free medical camp

More than 500 Tharaka Nithi County residents benefited from a free medical camp organised by ASA International Kenya Limited in collaboration with the Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital.

They received medical services including eye checkups and treatment, dental services, and blood sugar and pressure screening at the event held in Chuka town yesterday.

Speaking during the event, ASA International deputy managing director Mohammad Hassan Habib said the turn-up was above their expectations but all the patients were attended.

He said many Kenyans are lying sick in their homes because they cannot afford medical services in public, mission and private hospitals because of financial challenges.

“We have attended to over 500 people with various health problems as part of our corporate social responsibility programme,” said Mr Habib.

He said Kenyans should develop a culture of going for medical screening even when they are not feeling sick in order to identify illnesses before they establish in the body for easy treatment.

A patient receives drugs during a free medical camp organised by ASA International Kenya Limited in collaboration with Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital in Chuka town, Tharaka Nithi County on July 10, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

Moses Kariuki, an outreach officer from Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital, said patients who required specialised treatment like eye cataract surgery would be booked at their facility for free.

Mr Kariuki expressed the need for such free medical services to take care of the poor who could not afford medical charges.

“We are looking forward to organising such free medical camps frequently in this region in order to help more people because the number of sick people is very high,” said Mr Kariuki.

He noted that some people with eye problems were able to receive glasses to help them see better.

Mr John Mutembei, 69, a beneficiary who suffered from eye cataracts, lauded the organization, noting that he had visited several health facilities and his problem could not be noticed.

He expressed confidence that his eyesight would be restored now that the real problem had been identified.

“We thank the organisers of this free medical camp because I had visited several health facilities and my eye problem could not be identified,” said Mr Mutembei.