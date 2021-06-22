College students in Tharaka Nithi locked up after riots

Several students of the Kenya Water Institute (Kewi) in Tharaka Nithi County spent Monday night in the cells at Chiakariga Police Station after they were arrested for participating in riots.

The Chiakariga campus students went on rampage and barricaded the busy Embu-Marimanti road using logs while protesting against what they termed as harsh administrative policies.

The rioting students hurled stones, forcing police officers to use tear gas to disperse them.

The students faulted the institute's administration for compelling them to pay 60 per cent of the total semester fees before admission.

They said many from poor backgrounds are spending their time at home or in their rooms because they cannot attend classes without paying the amount.

"We have a lot of challenges but the administration is not willing to address them and that is why we decided to hold demonstrations in protest,” said one student.

New policies

But Principal Jacob Gitonga blamed the unrest on the new Kewi policies which students have objected to.

He said Kewi only recognises the appointment of class representatives, unlike in other institutions of higher learning where there is a students’ council.

“The newly enacted policies do not recognise the students' council and our campus has to strictly adhere to the changes by the Kewi governing council,” said Mr Gitonga.

On payment of fees, Mr Gitonga said students should pay the 60 per cent before admission because initially, they were being compelled to clear all payable fees.

He said since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, students’ welfare money has never been released, making it impossible to have sporting and other social events, and that all Kewi campuses across the country are facing the same challenge.

On the issue of internet use at the campus, the principal said it is never restricted but sometimes it is slow.

Following the recent policy changes, there has been unrest in several Kewi campuses, including those in Kitui and Nairobi.