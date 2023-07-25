Student found dead after night of 'running battles' with police

A student at Kajiunduthi High School has been found dead in a bush following a night of running battle with anti-riot police officers who had been called to quell a strike.

The body of the student which had visible physical injuries on the face, was found about a kilometre from the school near Kiriani High School by residents who reported the matter to the area administration.

The students went on a rampage at around 8pm on Monday and the school administration called Muthambi Sub-County Police Station and police officers were immediately deployed.

According to students who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity, the police started shooting in the air and lobbed tear-gas canisters to disperse them resulting in a running battle in the field.

They added that some of the students hid in the school while the others ran to the villages where most of them spent the chilly night.

Contacted for a comment, Tharaka Nithi County Director of Education Bridget Wambua said she could not issue any statement to the media at the moment.

“There is a lot of tension in the school and I cannot issue any statement on the matter at the moment,” said Ms Wambua.

Muthambi Sub-County Police Commander John Manei who visited the scene of death and the school also promised to address the media later.

Parents have been camping outside the school's main gate after the school administration and police denied them access.

They have vowed to remain at the gate until when they will be allowed in to know the status of their children.

They have also condemned the death of the student and faulted both the police for ‘using excess force’ in handling students.

Mr Gitonga Kiragu, called for a thorough investigation into the death of the student noting that several others were injured as they ran in the dark.

“I was called by a neighbor and informed of the strike but not even a single parent was called by the school administration,” said Mr Kiragu.

Mr John Karani, another parent said the school has been facing several challenges resulting in the reduction of student population and a drop in academic performance and called on the Ministry of Education to investigate the current administration.