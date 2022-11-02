Stolen church musical instruments found in a bar in Chuka town

Thieves broke into Mutube Baptist Church in Chuka town in Tharaka Nithi County on Tuesday night and stole musical instruments, the pastor’s clerical collar and anointing oil and hid the items in a bar.

Mutube Baptist Church pastor Franklin Mutwiri told the media he was informed of the theft by one of his members who had gone to the church to pray at around 2 am.

He said he called some more members and launched a search which led them to a nearby rental house but it was locked from the outside. When the members peeped inside the house, he said, they only saw a mattress on the floor.

He said on inquiring about the whereabouts of the occupants, a neighbour told them he heard some movements and low-tone talk as heavy rain was pounding but did not know what was happening.

Notorious joint

The church members suspected that the stolen items could have been sold in a bar and they proceeded to a notorious joint, some meters away where they found all the items in one of the rooms.

“The thieves broke into the church store amid heavy rainfall and made away with three loudspeakers, a guitar, mixer and microphones among other items worth at least Sh400,000,” said Mr Mutwiri.

They also found two men in the room, whom they suspected to have stolen the items and upon interrogations by an angry mob that was threatening to lynch them, they confessed breaking into the church and stealing.

Members of the public mill around a room in a bar in Chuka town in Tharaka Nithi County where stolen church musical instruments were found on November 2, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

The suspects also revealed that they transported the items using two motorbikes believed to be of their accomplices.

The bar customers who had spent the night drinking including a police officer were also arrested by police and taken to Chuka Police Station.

Police officers had a hard time putting the suspects in the vehicle as angry members threatened to lynch them, arguing that they would be released and come back to torment them.

Five motorbikes

Mr Willis Mugambi, the Tharaka Nithi County Bodaboda Association chairman and a member of the church said that in the last few months, five motorbikes had been stolen.

He said when the two main suspects in the church instruments theft rented a room near the church, the residents demanded to know what they do for a living and they said they were boda boda operators.

He said on Monday morning they were also being reprimanded by the pastor after they were found smoking bhang outside the church.

“Cases of theft are rampant in this town and we will arrest the boda boda operators who carried the stolen items and hand them over to police,” said Mr Mugambi.

Five people

He noted that five people from Kibumbu Estate had disappeared without trace and they suspect they were abducted by criminals.

Pastor Zachary Kinyua of Chuka Baptist Church urged the security team led by the County Commissioner to beef-up security in the growing town.

He accused police of laxity in acting on crime alerts by members of the public including local administration.