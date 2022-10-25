Two suspects nabbed as robberies targeting churches in Murang'a rise

More than 18 churches have been broken into in Kangari ward in Kigumo constituency, Murang'a County, since the beginning of the year, in a new wave of crime targeting places of worship.

This is according to reports recorded at the Kangari Police Station, astounding locals who view religious places as sacred.

The latest burglary happened at AIPCA Mukuyu-ini Church on the outskirts of Kangari town in the wee hours of Monday morning. This was the second time the church was targeted.

The suspected thugs entered the church by breaking down its steel doors with crowbars.

Unlike in the previous attack, when the church lost equipment worth hundreds of thousands of shillings, members sounded the alarm this time around. The criminals fled, leaving behind three speakers in a nearby thicket.

Mr Julius Ng'ang'a, the chairman of the men’s fellowship who lives in the vicinity of the church, said he heard a commotion at around 3.45am.

“When I heard some noise, I initially thought it was coming from the plot that we live in, which is adjacent to the church, but when I listened keenly I realised it was coming from the church,” he said.

“I managed to call a few members of the church and all of a sudden, we all came out and managed to chase the thieves, who ran away.”

The members later discovered an abandoned car, a sky-blue Honda, parked near the church with no occupants. The vehicle was towed to the police station.

Church officials show a cabinet that was broken into AICPCA Nukuyu-iniin Kangari, Kagumo Constituency. Photo credit: Martin Mwaura I Nation Media Group

“When we were unable to identify the vehicle and the owner, we deflated its tyres, and when we combed the area, we found three machines hidden in a nearby bush," Mr Ng'ang'a said.

“We called the police, who came and the recovered items were taken to the police station together with the vehicle, which was towed to the Kangari Police Station."

The vehicle, they believe, was waiting to carry away the stolen equipment.

A phone and other documents were also found in the vehicle. These items helped police to arrest two suspects, including the owner of the vehicle.

Rev Jeff Kariuki, who ministers at the church, condemned the theft and asked locals not to buy electronic items whose origin they do not know.

“When we came here and found that they had already broken in and carried away our public address equipment,” he said.

“Fortunately or unfortunately they were unable to go with them after an alarm was raised, so they escaped leaving what we believe is their getaway car and speakers behind.

“I would urge the young people, even if the economy is very hard for us, please respect the altar, respect God and let the gospel spread and hustle with your own hands and eat your own sweat and God will bless you.

“With the increase in such incidents, we believe there is a ready market [for these items]. For their own sake and safety, people should avoid buying them to avoid trouble when caught with stolen equipment."

Edwin Kuria, a youth leader, hailed the police for their quick response.

“We love how swift the response by our police was, as within two hours they had identified two suspects, who were arrested and we are hopeful that we will get justice as these incidents have been on the increase and we are counting up to 18 churches being robbed this year alone," he said.

“This is sad and very wrong and we pray that those doing that will stop before it is too late."