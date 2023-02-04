Police probe woman's death after body is found in rented house in Chuka

A decomposing body of a miraa vendor was on Friday evening found in a rented room in Kubumbu estate in Chuka town, Tharaka-Nithi County.

The body of 31-year-old Janet Mwende Njeru was discovered by the landlord after noticing a foul smell coming from the room.

The landlord called the estate manager, Mr Benson Ndeke and after breaking the window and peeping through, they saw the lifeless body lying on the bed and blood stains on the floor.

Mr Ndeke made a report to Chuka Police Station. Police officers broke the door and processed the scene before moving the body to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Chuka township acting chief, Mr Miriti Mbaka told the media that the deceased was a mother of two children.

"The body has been taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary and police have launched Investigations to establish the circumstances under which she died," said Mr Ndeke.

The woman’s mother Jenesia Karimi said her daughter had no history of sickness. She urged the police to conduct thorough investigations to establish the cause of the death.

“My daughter was selling miraa to feed her two children, she was not sick. The cause of her death should be established,” said Ms Karimi.