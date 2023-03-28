Panga-wielding Chuka man kidnaps girl, 12, from dorm, defiles her in nearby bush

Police in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County, are investigating an incident where a 12-year-old Junior Secondary School girl from a public primary school in Mwonge location was kidnapped inside a dormitory and defiled in a nearby bush.

Chuka Sub County Police Commander Paul Kuria said on Tuesday that the incident happened on March 24 between 1am and 3am.

According to the girl, a masked man armed with a panga entered the dormitory through a window near her bed at around 1am and dragged her out of the dormitory into a nearby bush where he defiled her.

“The girl said she was kidnapped and forced out of the dormitory by an unknown person who took her to a nearby bush where he defiled her,” said Mr Kuria.

He said traumatised girl woke up the matron who was sleeping in her room and narrated to her the ordeal.

Mr Kuria said the matron woke up the school watchman, head teacher and teacher on duty who immediately took the minor to Chuka Police Station to record a statement before she was rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital where medics confirmed she had been defiled.

The police boss said a similar incident happened in the same school last year. The case is still active in court.

He said although no suspect has been arrested, Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers are going on with the investigations.

He urged school administrations to invest in security to avoid such incidents.