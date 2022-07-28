Man, grandson in court for defiling 14-year-old girl in Meru

A Maua magistrate court yesterday heard how a 74-year old hotelier defiled a 14-year old girl, moments after she had been sexually abused by his grandson.

Police Inspector Rose Wanjiru from Maua police station narrated how a man only identified as Muthuri lured the girl to a hotel owned by Mr Gitonga Mwenda at Kimongoro market.

The girl had been sent by her mother to escort friends who had visited their home after her mother delivered a baby, when Muthuri met her and took her to the premises.

Mr Mwenda allegedly allowed the man to use one of his backrooms where Muthuri defiled the then schoolgirl all night long November 27, 2016.

In the morning, Muthuri, who has been on the run since the matter was reported, left to sell miraa, leaving the girl in the hands of the accused.

At around 10pm, after customers were over and Muthuri had not returned, Mr Mwenda allegedly told the girl to prepare him a place to sleep and later joined her in bed and defiled her.

Inspector Wanjiru who is the case investigating officer told Resident Magistrate Andrew Munene that the elderly man had only offered the hungry girl tea and chapati.

It is then that her distraught mother who had been looking for the girl for three days spotted her at the rear side of the hotel and rescued her.

She reported the matter at Kanuni police post where the girl narrated how on November 27, she was defiled by Muthuri and by Mr Mwenda on the following day.

Investigators escorted the girl to Nyambene Maua hospital for medical examination, where it was established that she had been defiled in a period of 72hrs.

A medic told the court that there was a fresh tear in the girl’s private parts, with a vaginal swab revealing presence of blood, and indication that she had been defiled.

Ms Wanjiru told the court that Mr Mwenda had remarked that he had been misled by the devil.

Yesterday, Mr Mwenda still insisted he was innocent, saying he could not defile his grandson’s girlfriend.