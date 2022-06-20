Njuki: Reject Raila in August polls

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has urged locals to reject Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 polls even as the latter’s popularity seems to be rising in the region.

While drumming up support for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto in Kanthanje in Igambang’ombe sub-county yesterday, Mr Njuki said the economy started performing badly after Mr Odinga shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018.

The county boss, who is seeking re-election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, said that instead of playing the opposition role of checking the government, Mr Odinga ‘colluded’ with President Kenyatta to amass debts that have now become a burden for Kenyans.

“Odinga has no agenda to improve the economy of this country because he watched over Uhuru [as the latter borrowed] huge loans that have led to the high taxes on basic commodities …,” said Mr Njuki.

He also claimed that President Kenyatta is supporting the election of Mr Odinga to continue ruling the country through the backdoor.

Dismissed claims

President Kenyatta previously dismissed claims he was planning to stay in power after the August polls.

Mr Njuki also urged locals to vote only for candidates running on UDA tickets, claiming that they will easily access DP Ruto to ask for development projects.

He argued that it would be hard to pass government bills in the National Assembly and the Senate if a majority of members were from the opposition.

He also asked residents to vote for ward reps vying on UDA tickets so that it would be easier for him to run the devolved government.

Mr Njuki is facing stiff competition from Jubilee candidate Prof Erastus Njoka, Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia of Narc Kenya and Mr Gitari Mbiuki of Chama Cha Kazi.