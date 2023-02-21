Njuki announces measures to end illicit brew menace in Tharaka Nithi

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has announced stringent measures to curb excessive consumption of alcohol and end the illicit liquor menace.

Addressing the media at his official residence in Kajuki on Monday, Mr Njuki said consumption of illicit brews had made youths in the county unproductive, increased the crime rate, ruined families and deteriorated the health of many people.

The county boss revoked all brewing licences and announced stricter procedures for applicants for the renewal of bar operation licenses that are expiring at the end of February.

The governor said only two brewers had applied for the renewal of licences before he revoked the valid ones and that they will only be given a nod after undergoing a fresh analysis of the alcoholic beverages they manufacture by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to ensure they are safe for human consumption.

“I announce a fight against excessive consumption of beer and the end of illicit liquor menace in this county and I am ready for the untouchables in this industry,” said Governor Njuki.

He said those brewing from other counties must present licences from Kebs and their home county governments before they are allowed to distribute their products in Tharaka Nithi.

1:3 ratio

The county chief announced that in a market or town, bars and other consumable goods shops must not exceed the ratio of 1:3 respectively and that they will be licensed after meeting all the legal requirements.

He said in the entire county, only four towns, Kathwana, Chuka, Marimanti and Chogoria are allowed to have a night club in line with the Tharaka Nithi County Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2021.

In addition to the four towns, only 12 markets will be allowed to have bars and restaurants including, Gatunga, Magutuni, Itugururu, Tunyai, Mitheru, Marima, Mukothima and Chiakariga. The rest can only have bars.

He said some operators were opening bars against the set time guidelines and urged the county enforcement officers and police to arrest them.

“Only nightclubs are allowed to operate throughout the night; bars and restaurants are licensed to open from 5pm to 11pm,” he said.

He pointed out that wine and spirit shop operators must strictly ensure that they sell takeaways and not allow anyone to open the bottles at the shop lest they lose their licences.

He said all outlets selling alcohol must also be given a nod by the public health and physical planning departments showing that they meet all the health and infrastructure requirements before they are issued with trade licenses.

“Some people are opening bars and restaurants without a toilet, hand-washing water points and their premises do not meet the required standards,” he said.

Mr Njuki pointed out that trade licenses for manufacturing companies selling ingredients for making liquor in the guise of animal feed will be revoked.

Implementation

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora directed the administrators and security officers to ensure the implementation of the new directives.

He said some brewers and bar operators are notorious but assured that government will not lose the war against the illicit alcohol consumption menace.

“We are going to work with the county government to ensure that we save our youths from the menace of illicit liquor and excessive alcohol consumption,” said Mr Komora.

He warned that administrators and security officers must strictly support the crackdown for its success.

Last month, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua directed all county administrators in the Mt Kenya region to start enforcing a one-bar-per-town directive he had issued earlier adding that all entertainment joints must only operate from 5pm to 11pm.

The DP who was speaking in Murang’a also directed county governments from the region not to renew bar licenses when they expire, arguing that they are the reason many Mt Kenya youth are perishing from drug and alcohol abuse.

Mr Gachagua also directed all National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) and the police to begin a crackdown on entertainment joints that have been operating on a 24-hour basis.