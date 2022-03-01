NCIC grills MP Kareke Mbiuki on ‘hate remarks’ against ex-Chuka VC

Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki on Tuesday denied uttering alleged inflammatory remarks directed at a Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant.

Mr Mbiuki is alleged to have threatened former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka, who is contesting the Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial seat, daring him not to step in his constituency on his vote-hunting mission.

The MP had been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and was accompanied by his lawyer who appeared before the Samuel Kobia-led Commission over the comments he allegedly made last month.

But the legislator denied mentioning anyone in the video recording presented to the commission, arguing that his comments were directed at individuals who had taken the Maara boundaries issue to court and denied mentioning anyone.

“This being the political period, some and in one of the statements that were spoken in Kimeru, I said that whoever will come to Maara you must be prepared to stay in Maara and be residents. In my statement, I did not mention anyone by name I only invited them to come and support us. Those behind the case know themselves. I do not need to name them,” Mr Mbiuki said.

Cause animosity

His summons came after NCIC came under fire from a section of his constituents for its failure to take serious action against perpetrators of hate speech.

In a letter signed by the Members of the Maara Community Development Charity Group Secretary Kelvin Mugambi, Mr Mbiuki is said to have uttered words that were likely to cause animosity among communities in the region.

According to the group, the statement could cause animosity among the people of Tharaka, Chuka and Maara and other inhabitants of Tharaka Nithi County.

“Such careless and highly inflammatory remarks have been a source of conflict in this country,” the group said in the letter to the NCIC.

Mr Mbiuki’s appearance before NCIC came a day after a case against Meru Senator Mithika Linturi over alleged incitement ‘madoadoa’ remarks was dropped after the prosecution failed to prefer charges within the set time.