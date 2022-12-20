Martha Karua to William Ruto: I am not interested in your job offer

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua says she is not interested in any job in President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking in Kiangondu, Chuka/Igamban’omb constituency in Tharaka Nithi County on Tuesday, Ms Karua said she will remain in the opposition keeping President Ruto's government in check.

“I am not looking for any job in the government. The work of opposition is enough for me and I am comfortable with it,” Ms Karua said during the burial of her party official, Mr Miriti Boore who was also the first Member of County Assembly for Karingani ward and a mayor of Chuka town.

She said Kenya is a multiparty democracy and she cannot allow the current leadership to have a field day while she knows there are some bad people in it.

Ms Karua was responding to sentiments by Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Speaker John Mbabu who urged Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene to ask President Ruto to give Ms Karua a job.

Mr Mbabu said Ms Karua is a great and brilliant leader and should not remain ‘idle’ outside the government for the whole five years.

“MP Munene, because you are close to President Ruto and you know very well Ms Karua is a great leader with very many political siblings, talk to the Head of State so that she can be given a job even if it is somewhere in State House,” said Mr Mbabu.

Mr Munene said though Mt Kenya region did not support Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga in the last elections, the residents respect him and Ms Karua for the great work they have done for the country in various leadership capacities over years.

He said Ms Karua has nurtured several politicians across the country and that her political stand had made her stand out as a principled leader.

“This country needs the opposition to check us who are in the government and Ms Karua, Mr Odinga and the other leaders in the opposition have that responsibility,” said MP Munene.

Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Wilson Nyaga lauded Ms Karua for her role in the country’s leadership over the years and for nurturing several politicians.

He said politics ended with the August elections and that those in the offices should be given ample time to deliver on their promises.