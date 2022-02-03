Scrap metal dealers appeal to Uhuru to lift ban on trade

Scrap metal yard

A scrap metal yard. Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora has warned against the buying and selling of scrap metal, even as traders appealed to President Kenyatta to lift the ban on the trade.

Photo credit: Angeline Ochieng | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora has warned against the buying and selling of scrap metal, even as traders appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the ban on the trade.

