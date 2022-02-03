Scrap metal dealers appeal to Uhuru to lift ban on trade

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora has warned against the buying and selling of scrap metal, even as traders appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the ban on the trade.

Speaking on Wednesday in Maara sub-county, Ms Opwora asked administrators and security officers to be vigilant and ensure the moratorium is enforced.

Last month, President Kenyatta banned exports and dealings in scrap metal until proper guidelines are adopted to regulate the business, which is blamed for vandalism on critical infrastructure including power lines, bridges and railway lines.

“Those found vandalising, selling or buying scrap metal will face terrorism charges,” Ms Opwora said.

Police in the region are on the lookout for pieces of metal from critical infrastructure including railway lines, bridges and power lines.

Meanwhile, scrap metal traders in Chuka, led by James Mbogo, want the President to ensure that new guidelines are quickly put in place so as to avert more losses for dealers.

Caught unawares

Mr Mbogo said traders were caught unawares by the ban and they stand to suffer if it remains in place.

“I used all my money to buy stock, only for the ban to be imposed. Some of my colleagues have borrowed money from banks to do business,” he said.

Ms Jane Muthoni, another trader, said she had revived her business a few months ago, having closed it down for almost a year because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With this ban, my business will collapse. The President should consider our plight and lift the ban even as guidelines are being put into place,” she said.