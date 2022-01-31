Traders claim losses after Uhuru’s ban on scrap metal trade

Traders in the Industrial Area, Kibera, Kariobangi and Mathare slums in Nairobi County are counting losses after dozens of their customers lost their jobs.

Dealers have laid off workers at scrap metal yards after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the scrap metal trade.

Among those affected are food vendors, butcheries and clubs. Those who spoke to the Nation said they had relied on scrap metal traders as their main clients for more than 20 years and they are now at risk of closing their businesses.

"Every morning, more than 50 people bought breakfast at my kiosk and since they were fired, I’m contemplating closing it," said an operator at Lunga Lunga, in Industrial Area, Makadara sub-county.

At Mukuru-Kaiyaba in Starehe sub-county, the situation is no different as traders who used to serve customers from several scrap metal yards are grappling with dwindling business.

"Every day, the guys bought several kilograms of meat, pork and beef while in the evening they flocked entertainment joints after the day’s work.

"Since President Kenyatta banned the scrap metal trade, our business has been hurt," a butcher at the Mukuru-Kayaba stage remarked.

Elsewhere, in the Mukuru-Shimo La Tewa and Mukuru kwa Reuben slums, scrap metal yards were closed.

In Kibera, Laini Saba, Laini Nane, Mathare, Kariobangi and Korogocho slums, the metal trading yards remained closed.