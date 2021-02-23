Five die in Nithi bridge accident

Five people died while four others were injured in a road crash at the Nithi bridge on the Meru-Nairobi highway in Tharaka Nithi County.

The accident occurred when a truck collided with a matatu on Monday at around 8pm.

Mr Alex Mugambi, who is the Tharaka Nithi County Rescue Team patron, said only one passenger in the matatu survived the crash.

He said three people and a driver who were in the truck were seriously injured. They were taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital for treatment.

“The truck was ferrying milk from Meru town when it collided head-on with the PSV that was going in the opposite direction killing five people on the spot,” said Mr Mugambi.

Mr Jacob Munene Micheni, Chuka -Chogoria Sienta Sacco chairman, said the matatu was heading to Chogoria town when the accident happened.

Mr Micheni said witnesses said the driver of the truck lost control as he was negotiating a sharp corner at the bridge, ramming the matatu before plunging into the river.