Five die in Nithi bridge accident

The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in an accident at the Nithi bridge on the Meru-Nairobi highway in Tharaka Nithi County on February 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Five people died while four others were injured in a road crash at the Nithi bridge on the Meru-Nairobi highway in Tharaka Nithi County.

