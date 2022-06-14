Farmers in Tharaka Nithi protest over theft of Sh8m coffee

Tungu Coffee farmers in Tharaka Nithi County want police to investigate the alleged theft of 200 bags of coffee worth over Sh8 million from the factory.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the angry farmers suspected some of the factory officials could be involved in the series of theft that has impoverished them.

A farmer, Erastus Njagi, said during the Saturday incident, the factory gate and store door were not broken and that the night guard was only handcuffed.

“We now suspect that some of our factory officials are behind the rampant theft and ask the police to investigate them,” said Mr Njagi.

He claimed after the theft, the officials did not inform the farmers until when one of them learned about it on Sunday evening.

He said to avert huge losses in case of theft, the farmers met and resolved that every 10 processed bags should be taken to the miller and questioned why the officials had to accumulate them to 200 in disregard of the agreement.

He noted that the farmers raised concerns due to the accumulation of the bags and that the officials had promised to take them to the miller on Thursday.

Ms Fridah Muthoni, another farmer claimed that apart from coffee theft, the farmers lost cows from the factory in similar circumstances.

She said that the officials did not explain satisfactorily how the cows were stolen and no ‘serious’ investigations were done.

“We suspect our factory officials are to blame for the frequent alleged theft of coffee and other properties,” said Ms Muthoni.

She said every time there is a theft case, the factory officials, administration and the police promise them thorough investigations that would lead to the arrest of the criminals to no success.