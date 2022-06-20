Family in agony over missing Form Two boy

A family in Kathanjeni, Tharaka Nithi County, is in agony following the disappearance of their 17-year-old son in March.

Elvins Murimi was a Form Two student at Chuka Boys High School and lived with his grandmother Beatrice Karimi on the outskirts of Chuka town.

Speaking to the media, Ms Karimi said family members and other villagers have been looking for Elvins in vain and are now worried that something ‘bad’ could have happened to him.

“Murimi disappeared on March 8 this year and we reported the matter to the Karingani location chief and at the Chuka Police Station but there is no report of his whereabouts,” said Ms Karimi.

Mr Micheni Igane, Elvins’ grandfather, said that before he disappeared, the boy had been expelled from school on allegations of smoking bhang.

School administrators ordered the boy tested for drug use at Chuka County Referral Hospital but he tested negative, he said.

But when they took the boy back to school with the negative results, the school declined to readmit him, arguing that he could be a drug peddler.

Mr Igane noted that the dismissal stressed the bright boy, who topped at DEB Chuka Primary School with 312 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Mr Igane insisted the boy was innocent and that he was suspected by a prefect, who reported him to the administration.