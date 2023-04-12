Court orders arrest of six suspects over Chuka murder case

The High Court in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, has issued a warrant of arrest and arraignment orders for six people suspected of killing Daniel Mutembei from Nkwego village on March 18.

Justice Lucy Gitari declined to extend the 14-day anticipatory bail the court issued on March 29 to bar police from arresting and charging four suspects until the matter was heard today, noting that the purpose of the orders had been overtaken by time.

The four suspects who were issued with an anticipatory bail of Sh500,000 each are Wilfred Kirimi, Jamson Musyoka, Jadiel Kinyanjui and John Gitari, while the other two suspects are Newton Mutwiri and Lyoid Nyaga.

The applicants’ lawyer claimed that the lives of her clients would be at risk if arrested and locked up at Chuka Police Station because some unknown person called and told her last Sunday that there were plans to torch the cell once her clients are put in there.

During the issuance of the anticipatory bail, the court ordered that in case the applicants would be required to record statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations they would be required to present themselves before the investigating officer accompanied by their lawyer.

Public uproar

The judge, however, noted that according to a Directorate of Public Prosecutions officer, Ms Felister Njeru, the applicants declined to appear to record statements, only for three of them to go to the police station after public uproar.

“I have considered all the issues raised by the parties in this court and it is clear that the anticipatory bail is overtaken by events and a murder file E010/2023 has been opened,” said Justice Gitari.

Ms Njeru said there was enough evidence, including some from witnesses and that she had a watertight murder case to present in court against the six, that would lead to their conviction.

“The investigations have been finalised, the six have been mentioned adversely including by eyewitnesses, and at this level, it is upon the prosecution to direct arrest and prosecution of the suspects,” said Ms Njeru.

Also Read: Protesters carrying dead body demand justice for murdered man

She added that the matter is of great public interest because, having even led to demonstrations in the town and paralysing transportation on the Meru-Nairobi highway and interfering with businesses for several days.

Praised court

Speaking outside the court, Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene, his Maara counterpart Kareke Mbiuki, County Assembly Speaker John Mbabu and a host of ward representatives led by Njeru Ingara of Igambang’ombe praised the court for the directions.

Mr Munene said the delay in the arrest and prosecution led to the shooting of Tharaka Nithi County Boda Boda Operators’ Association chairman Willis Mugambi during demonstrations last Saturday.

The leaders, who have been leading demonstrations in the town for the past three days, said they would also ensure that the police officer accused of shooting Mugambi dead is also arrested and charged.

“We now have hopes that the killers of Mutembei will face the law and we appeal to the town residents to shelve demonstrations and allow the court to perform its duties,” said Mr Munene.