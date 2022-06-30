Boost for research as university opens Sh67 million lab

Environmental research and innovation has received a major boost following the opening of an Academic and Research Centre at Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi County.

The Sh67 million facility funded by the National Research Fund (NRF) has a state-of-the-art laboratory that will help students and researchers studying agriculture, the environment and renewable energy.

Speaking when the centre opened yesterday, University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi said the lab’s equipment will deal mainly with climate change challenges.

He said the equipment can execute various functions, including pesticide residue analysis on soil and food, contents in agricultural products, food quality evaluation, toxicological substances in the blood and nuclear radioactivity.

It can also help detect inorganic impurities in pharmaceuticals and their ingredients and analyse biological plant and animal samples.

“This equipment is the third in the entire Africa continent and is going to enhance sustainable development and environmental conservation and renewable energy innovation in the country and the surrounding regions,” said Mr Nabukwesi.

He said it will be used to monitor and model pollutants in municipal waste in the Ruai sewage treatment plant and help in recycling.

It will also be used to develop new climate-smart varieties of cowpeas for food security.

Mr Nabukwesi said other universities, research institutions and individual researchers should take advantage of the lab. They will be charged an ‘affordable’ fee.

He noted that the government recognises the key role that research, science, technology and innovation play in providing an enabling environment for development and building human capital and that it will continue to fund such projects.

Dr Jemimah Onsare, the acting NRF chief executive officer, said the institution has invested heavily in supporting research capacity in universities and research institutions.

She said the beneficiaries are mainly those with projects tailored for achieving Kenya’s Vision 2030.

“Our grants are competitive but several institutions have so far benefited,” Dr Onsare said.

Chuka University acting Vice-Chancellor Dorcas Isutsa lauded the government for the support, saying the lab would help produce graduates who are competent researchers.