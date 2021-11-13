Students roped in Muthomi Njuki, Erastus Njoka political contest

The political contest between Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has drawn in students. The students are now seen as a big campaign asset.

Though four people have expressed interest to unseat Governor Njuki, the political rivalry between Prof Njoka and the governor have dragged the students to the centre of the storm.

Last week, Prof Njoka alleged that Mr Njuki had been meeting some student leaders at an undisclosed hotel outside the county to incite them to protest the amendment of the academic calendar. But Governor Njuki has denied holding such a meeting.

Prof Njoka alleged that the governor was having sleepless nights because of the calendar changes that may compel students to vote in polling stations around the university because they will be in session on August 9, 2022.

“I ask the police to investigate and charge Tharaka-Nithi governor because he has been meeting students to incite them to protest against the changes in the semester calendar,” said Prof Njoka.

Calendar changes

The don added that the county chief had also promised to hire a lawyer to help the students challenge the calendar changes in court, accusations that Governor Njuki dismissed.

“I don’t run the university. The vice-chancellor is just seeking my attention,” Governor Njuki told Nation.Africa.

The two, who come from Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency, have been engaging in bruising politics in a bid to win the support of their vote-rich backyard ahead of 2022 polls.

While the governor enjoys the advantages of the incumbency, the don banks on thousands of students who have registered as voters in polling stations around the university.

Student leaders have vowed to mobilise thousands of students to vote for Prof Njoka.

Prof Njoka was among the key people who campaigned for Governor Njuki in 2017. The two parted ways a few months after the elections.

Campaign

Their differences went public after the VC faulted the governor for redesigning a monument in Chuka town.

The VC also opposed Mr Njuki’s move to extend Kathwana municipality to Kangutu market, arguing that it had encroached into Chuka town, a move that was also challenged in court by the Chuka/Igambang’ombe Development Association where the don is the patron.

Mr Njuki’s supporters are accusing the VC of using students and university resources to campaign.

The entrance of Prof Njoka and Machakos County Assembly clerk, Gitari Mbiuki into the gubernatorial race reduces the chances of Njuki’s reelection considering that they come from the same constituency.

Others who have expressed interest in the Tharaka-Nithi governorship are Tharaka-Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki and National Museums of Kenya Director General Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia from Tharaka constituency.