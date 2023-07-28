President Ruto’s ‘encounter’ with al-Shabaab threat in Tana Delta

President William Ruto on Thursday came face to face with the security challenges faced by residents of the Coast after his plane was forced to change landing sites on the first of his four-day tour of the region.

The President's plane was originally scheduled to land at Gamba village where he was to commission a rice production project at the Tana Delta Irrigation Scheme, but ended up at Marembo Primary School, 12 kilometres away after the initial landing site was found to be unsuitable.

The helicopter's captain, flanked by two security helicopters, could be seen scouring the area for a place to land.

After nearly 20 minutes of searching, the captain moved 12 kilometres from the original landing site to the village of Marembo, where the pilot landed the aircraft in the school.

Security forces in Gamba also moved to Marembo, with only a few remaining on the ground.

Security operation area

Marembo Primary School, in the heart of the Garsen constituency, borders the dense Boni forest, making it a security operation area.

Four kilometres from Marembo is Gamba village, which was attacked by al-Shabaab militants in July 2014, nine years to the day since the attack.

The attack happened the day before then Deputy President William Ruto (now president) visited the area and claimed nine lives, including five refugees, a police officer and three truck owners.

On Thursday, the president was received by Tana River County leaders led by Governor Dhadho Godhana and Senator Danson Mungatana and went on to meet the school fraternity and villagers who were thrilled to see him.

He recounted how his pilot had struggled to find a safe place to land, as other parts appeared to be heavily covered with forest vegetation.

"I do not take it for granted that there is a possible place for my helicopter to land. It is polite to appreciate it so that next time you can allow me to land again. It is a good place," he said.

For their ‘troubles’, President Ruto handed over Sh1 million to the school's principal, describing it as a small token.

The President urged the headteacher to use the money to renovate classrooms and build a fence to make it safer for learners.

He also urged the teachers at the school to inspire good performance, as this would encourage parents to take their children to the school, thereby increasing its capacity.

Marembo Primary School has 130 pupils and four teachers.

Sh2 million

"You don't just land in institutions because you are president and walk away. We are called to make a difference and I am humbled to be planting that seed at Marembo Primary School," said the president.

In addition to his contribution, Garsen MP Ali Wario said he would also donate Sh2 million to the school to develop its infrastructure, through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund.

Residents of the village were elated, describing it as a gesture they will remember for the rest of their lives.

"He is a very humble man. He is very ordinary and yet so powerful in the country. This is the first president and high official to set foot in this village," said Agnes Galana, a resident.