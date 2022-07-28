Why Taita Taveta governor hopefuls are keen on Kamba vote

Taita Taveta stands out in one way from the other five coastal counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu.

Most of its inhabitants are ethnic Taita and Taveta, even though there is a significant presence of communities like the Kamba and the Kikuyus that could tilt the results in favour of a candidate.

The Kamba are particularly important because they have the numbers that could determine the winner of any political contest, especially that of governor.

This has seen Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka camp in the county for the last two days in order to mobilise the community’s vote.

Mr Kalonzo is rooting for the six-piece voting pattern for his party’s candidates as he seeks to have a majority representation in the county.

The party wants to retain the governor's seat now held by Granton Samboja, but who has decamped to Jubilee.

In the 2013 election, Wiper candidate Jecinta Mwatela came second in the governor’s race that was won by John Mruttu of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In this year’s elections, former senator Dan Mwazo is flying the Wiper flag in the governor’s contest.

With over 180,000 voters in Taita Taveta, Mr Mwazo is keen to appeal to the 42,000 Kamba voters in the county to win the election.

Mr Musyoka's visit to Kamba strongholds has intensified the race for the county's top seat.

Mr Mwazo now enjoys an advantage against his opponents after the party leader held rallies in Maungu, Voi, Kamtonga, Njukini and Mutisoni, areas where Kamba voters dominate.

The former senator, who also served as Voi MP from 2007-2013, lost when he took a stab at the county's top seat in 2017 under Jubilee.

"I ask you to vote for Mwazo because he will revamp the economy of the county and solve the problems of this area," Mr Musyoka said.

He urged him to ensure that he implements his pledges to voters if he is elected.

Mr Musyoka has been on record blaming Mr Samboja for failing to fulfil the promises he made to residents.

"Once you are sworn in, ensure you start by completing the Moi stadium in Voi that has consumed millions of shillings but is yet to be completed," he told Mr Mwazo.

With less than 11 days before the polls, Mr Mwazo and his team have ramped up his campaigns, fighting to cover as much ground as they can.

In the last one week, he has traversed Voi, Mwatate, Wundanyi and Taveta sub-counties as he seeks to raise his profile and shrink his competitor's perceived numbers.

A recent Infotrak Research Kenya survey showed that Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime, and independent candidate for governor, is leading by 24 per cent while Mr Samboja came second with 21 per cent.

Former Governor Mruttu had 11 per cent, with Mr Mwazo coming a distant fourth with seven per cent.

Mr Mwazo is banking on his track record as Voi MP to get voters to elect him, having served as minister for Tourism in the Mwai Kibaki administration.

Speaking in Njukini on Tuesday, he pledged to transform the county, end water shortages, improve health services and education standards and pay salaries on time.

"I will ensure that I make the wrong things right. I will end corruption in the county government," he said.

The governor's race has attracted 12 candidates.

As the campaign season reaches the home stretch, Wiper has rolled out plans to challenge ODM’s dominance in the county.

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako, Wiper’s deputy secretary-general, said the party would win the majority of seats.

He said residents had resolved to back Wiper candidates due to the party's stand on integrity.