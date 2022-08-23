Who will save us? High food prices raise cost of living for Taita Taveta residents

The number of vulnerable households in Taita Taveta has increased tremendously, with the cost of basic food items causing many families to suffer.

Over 51,000 of the county’s 340,000 residents face an acute food crisis, says the National Drought Management Authority’s (NDMA) county drought brief for August.

More than 136,000 residents are food-stressed, while 153,000 face minimal food-security threats, the report says.

Some 17,000 residents will need emergency support in October, November and December, while 34,000 will be in the crisis stage. The report also says 187,000 will be food-stressed, while 102,000 will face minimal food shortages.

The NDMA reported in June that the number of vulnerable families in the county was 75,000.

The prices of food commodities had risen beyond the reach of many families, said NDMA county coordinator Gabriel Mbogho.

In the last rainy season, Taita Taveta received low rainfall, resulting in crop failure and poor harvests in some areas considered bread baskets.

"The high cost of living has pushed many residents to the edge of poverty and many families are now sleeping hungry," he said.

The recent move by the government to suspend subsidised low-cost maize flour has pushed Kenyans to dig deeper into their pockets to provide for their families.

A two-kilo unga packet retails at Sh200 and a five-kilo one for Sh450 at some supermarkets in Voi town.

The National Maize Flour Subsidy Programme had lowered the price of the two-kilo packet of maize flour to Sh100, and Sh250 for the five-kilo one.

Due to the high prices of Kenya’s staple food, residents are struggling to get by with shrinking incomes and a high cost of commodities.

The government and non-governmental organisations have introduced initiatives to cushion vulnerable households in the county, Mr Mbogho said.

"The government has started relief food distribution in five wards that have been heavily affected by the drought," he said.

Locals told Nation.Africa that the soaring prices of basic commodities amid economic hardships were squeezing their budgets.

The increase in unga prices has caused a food crisis among families in the area, said resident Mary Mbogho.

"When the government subsidised unga prices, we could not find it on the shelves. Now that the prices have increased, there is flour but we cannot afford it," she said.

She accused the government of playing politics with the soaring cost of living to sway voters in the last election.

She said the government’s decision to provide low-cost maize flour just two weeks before the General Election and stop it a day after the polls was hypocritical.

"The government should prioritise subsidising farm inputs to ensure Kenyans are food-secure. We are suffering," she said.

In June Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya announced that the government had suspended all taxes on maize imports in a bid to lower the cost and ensure there is enough supply.

Even then, a kilogramme of the grain still retails at Sh65 in most parts of the county.

Patrick Malalo said he did not have money and could not afford the soaring prices.

Mr Malalo, a construction worker in Voi town, called on the government to intervene, saying residents are suffering because their incomes are low.