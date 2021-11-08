Taita MCA's urged to execute oversight role effectively

The County Assembly gate in Wundanyi sub-county, Taita Taveta County. The MCAs have been accused of failing to execute their oversight role over the executive.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Taita Taveta County Assembly representatives have been blamed for failing to execute their oversight mandate effectively thereby leading to the loss of public funds.

