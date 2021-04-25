Pain for Taita County employees over three month salary delay

County Secretary (CS) Liverson Mghendi (centre) in a previous interview at Moi County Referral Hospital. He is accompanied by Health CEC John Mwakima (right), county public service board chairperson Alfred Mlolwa among other Health officials.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

About 3,000 Taita Taveta county employees are bracing for hard times after the employer announced another salary delay occasioned by late disbursement of funds from Treasury.

