MCAs pledge to crack whip on corrupt officials

Public Accounts and Investment Committee Chairperson Anselm Mwadime (left) and Water Committee chairperson Jones Mghanga during a grilling session at the assembly chambers in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Taita Taveta MCAs say they have not neglected their oversight role after a section of residents accused them of failing to tame corruption.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.