Man, 94, reunites with his family after four decades

When Mr Hiltan Kalugho disappeared from his home in Singila/Majengo village in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County in 1980, his family was torn apart.

For over four decades he never returned, with the family’s bid to locate him ending in futility.

Last week, the 94-year-old man — who left his village 42 years ago in search of greener pastures — reunited with his family.

Wife, sons dead

Mr Kalugho left his home leaving behind a wife and seven children. On his return, he finds that his wife and two of his sons died while he was away.

Ms Dreda Mshai died in 2007, some 27 years after her husband left. She died aged 75.

"I feel so bad that some of my family members are not here to witness this reunion. I had longed to see my wife and all my children," he said.

In an interview on Friday at his son's home in Mwatate, Mr Kalugho said he left his young family to go to Tanzania.

He settled in Mororoni, a border village with Kenya on the South Coast.

"I left home in search of greener pastures because I wanted a good future for my children. Unfortunately, I was unable to come back home because I did not get the money I expected to get to feed my family," he said.

Mr Kalugho said he arrived in Mororoni in the company of his friends where he worked in the gemstone mines.

“We used to get the stones and sell them. We, however, did not get any breakthrough. What we used to get was only enough to sustain us."

Looked after livestock

He said he was later hosted by a family and was asked to look after their livestock.

However, Mr Kalugho refused to remarry.

After many years of being away from his family, his heart desired to go back home. He narrated his story to a pastor from Kenya who had visited the area to open a church.

The pastor shared the story which was circulated on social media.

Few remember him

When he met his children and his siblings at his son's home last week, just a few people could remember him. Neither did he remember his siblings who are now old.

"The hope that one day I will see my children kept me going. That is why I never remarried," he said.

His only son, Mnjala Mwaluma, recalls his father's hard work and his love for his family. When Mr Kalugho left he was barely 10 years old.

"Growing up life was very difficult for us because our mother was not able to pay our school fees. We missed the fatherly love that other children enjoyed," he said.

Mr Mwaluma said over the years, they had mounted a search for him in all parts of the country in vain.

"But recently I received a call from a pastor telling me my father had been traced in Tanzania. He came with him to Mombasa where we went to meet him."

Mr Kalugho’s younger sibling, Kazungu Mnjala, could not believe his eyes when he saw his elder brother.

"We had hope that we would meet one day. He could barely remember me but we thank God for keeping him safe for all the years," he said.