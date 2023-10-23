Facebook post against Assembly lands Taita Taveta MCA in trouble

A Facebook post by a Member of the Taita Taveta County Assembly has landed him in trouble with his colleagues who are now demanding an apology.

The MCAs said the post by Mboghonyi MCA Halifa Taraya accusing the House of frustrating Governor Andrew Mwadime's administration has painted them in a bad light with the public.

The ward representatives wanted Mr.Taraya to make an apology during a plenary sitting on the floor of the House and also post the apology on his Facebook account and let the post remain up for 90 days.

The assembly’s Power, Privileges, Immunities and Obligations committee conducted an inquiry into the conduct of Mr Taraya to establish if he breached parliamentary privileges.

In a report adopted and approved by the MCAs, Mr Taraya was accused of sabotaging the House by claiming that it was frustrating Governor Mwadime's administration.

On one occasion, Mr Taraya allegedly responded to a post that had been made by a resident on Facebook, who had accused the governor of looking down upon the MCAs.

Mr. Taraya made the post on Facebook on September 28, 2023, stating that the MCAs were demanding handouts from the governor without which they would frustrate his administration.

In another public event, Mr Taraya accused the House of obstructing Governor Mwadime's administration leading to slow implementation of projects.

Speaking during a farmer's field day in Taveta on September 21, he accused his colleagues of globetrotting at the expense of development. He also said some of the MCAs were playing cheap politics that were not beneficial to the community.

Speaking while tabling the report, majority leader Patel Mng'ambwa said that Mr Taraya's statements amounted to a breach of privilege.

"The statements were malicious and incorrect. The apology must be done within seven days after the adoption of this report," he said.

He said Mr Taraya had been warned that if there was a repeat of such remarks then he would receive severe sanctions.

Mahoo MCA Daniel Kimuyu said that residents are harsh on MCAs due to Mr Taraya's remarks.

He said the remarks were unfortunate and urged him to refrain from sabotaging the Assembly.

"These were unfortunate remarks by our colleague. He should not burn his house and run for refuge in another homestead," he said.

Speaking to Nation, MCA Taraya said he would adhere to the House resolution.