Kilifi Woman rep's constant reproach against governor Mung'aro leads to near gunfight

The declaration by the Kilifi Woman Representative to go for the Kilifi gubernatorial seat in 2027 has continued to generate tussles among her and her peers in the Orange Democratic Movement party.

For the better part of this year, Ms Getrude Mbeyu has openly declared her ambitions to go for the top county seat currently held by first-term governor Gideon Mung’aro.

Over the weekend, the woman representative’s criticism of Mr Mung’aro’s leadership generated a near gunfight after a Member of the County Assembly snatched the microphone as she was making her speech.

The incident took place during the burial of the former Pwani FM presenter Sammy Ambari alias ‘Mtumishi,’ at their home in Mkongani village, Matsangoni ward in Kilifi North Constituency, where she alleged that the county government owed him some money. Mr Ambari died by suicide on September 24.

“He was overwhelmed with many debts and resolved to commit suicide. Nobody expected Ambari to commit suicide since he was hardworking, wise and knowledgeable,” she claimed, allegations that were refuted by Mr Mung’aro.

Suddenly, Mastangoni MCA Hassan Mohamed snatched the microphone leading to a commotion, and disrupting speeches for over ten minutes as her security guards swiftly moved the MCA away from her while drawing their guns.

Mr Mung’aro and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa were among the senior politicians and government officials attending the burial.

Saturday’s clash at the burial was one among many where the second-term woman representative has been making her case about going for the top seat in 2027 while castigating the current leadership.

During public events in Kilifi North Constituency recently, she said she was aware of the resistance against her ambitions but she would go for the seat regardless.

“I will keep on reminding them anytime even at midnight that I will be on the ballot for the governor position in 2027 because they are cowards are being disturbed by my ambitions. I will not go back to being a Member of County Assembly for Kibarani again after my two terms of Woman Representative but I will go forward and become the next Kilifi Governor,” she said, alluding to her former political seat.

According to Mbeyu, she has the necessary qualifications and experience to run the county.

In the 2022 Kilifi gubernatorial election, Mr Mung’aro emerged winner with 143,773 votes followed by Ms Jumwa who got 68,893 votes through the UDA ticket. Lawyer George Kithi of the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), a Kenya Kwanza affiliate party came third with 64,326 votes.

For months now, Mr Mung’aro and Ms Jumwa have put aside their differences as they are often seen accompanying each other to public events either organized by the county or national government.

The two leaders once revealed that they made a pact ahead of the 2022 elections that whoever wins the seat would support the other in leadership without engaging in early 2027 campaigns.

At the Saturday’s burial event, Ms Jumwa faulted the Kilifi Woman Representative for her daily attacks against the governor. Additionally, the CS hinted that she would not be on the ballot come 2027, leaving many guessing as to whom she would support for the seat.

"Every leader was elected at their capacity and we should tame whatever we speak. It is not time to campaign for our political seats in 2027 but our achievements to our people for them to decide. Time will come when people will vie for the gubernatorial position but for me, I will remain a cabinet secretary for 10 years since Ruto will be the next president," she said.

Several ODM leaders in the county have asked the party to take disciplinary action against Ms Mbeyu for her early campaigns warning that her actions might affect the party at the grasstroots.

“It is a shame that while our Governor is working to deliver for the people of Kilifi, our Woman Representative who was elected by the ODM party is busy criticizing the ODM government,” Kilifi County Assembly leader of Majority Ibrahim Matumbo said.

The Watamu ward Member of the County Assembly said he would lead a revolution against the Woman Representative.

He said the Woman Representative had no muscle to fight the Governor, alleging that she was working for some people he never mentioned.

“Being the leader of the Majority in the County Assembly, I have banned Mbeyu from speaking in public events including meetings, funerals and weddings organised by ODM elected and nominated members. We will not sit and watch as the Mbeyu criticises our governor in public,” he added.

Governor Mungáro distanced himself from the ongoing politics and said his focus was on delivering his promises to his elects.

In an earlier event, the governor said he has been watching the unfolding events from afar and he does not wish to be involved in any way.

“I have heard the noises from our leaders because I watch them on social media. But I want to tell you that when you see the leaders making noise, inform them I am now deaf and dumb to them, and even if they tell me ‘I love you’ I do not hear and respond. I am working for the people of Kilifi. You can make noise during the day and sleep at night,” he said.

Kilifi ODM chairman Teddy Mwambire called for order among the elected and nominated leaders.

Mr Mwambire, the speaker of the Kilifi County Assembly, asked both factions to refrain from unnecessary underhand tactics against each other at this early stage.

“Let all ODM elected and nominated MCAs in Kilifi County work in harmony for the betterment of the great people of our beloved county and not concentrate on selfish wishes. There is no justification from what we have been seeing recently but mere selfish schemes,” he said.

He however refuted allegations by a section of ODM supporters that there were plans to expel the Woman Representative from the party.

Ms Mbeyu was the first Kibarani ward MCA in 2013 after her election through an ODM ticket.

She vied for the Kilifi Woman Representative seat in 2017, and her move was boosted much by the support from Ms Jumwa. They were both ODM members by then.

At the time, Ms Jumwa had moved from being Kilifi Woman Representative and was vying for the Malindi parliamentary seat under the same party.

However, during the 2022 General Elections, Ms Mbeyu resolved to go for the Kilifi North parliamentary position after the woman representative position drew hot competition within ODM.

Three women were eyeing the ODM ticket, including the Kilifi Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson, Ms Witness Tsuma and former Kilifi Town Council Chairperson, Ms Esther Kache.