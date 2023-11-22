Siaya: Two suspects linked to policeman's killing shot dead

Two suspects linked to the killing of a police officer in Siaya County on Monday have been shot dead.

According to Siaya police, the duo were traced through information gathered from members of the public.

"The two were traced to a house at Hawinga in Alego Usonga in a joint operation with teams from Siaya and Busia counties. We have been working day and night since the ugly incident on Monday," said Siaya County Police Commander Kleti Kimaiyo.

Mr Kimaiyo told journalists during a media briefing that after locating the suspects' hideout, law enforcers surrounded the place but the suspects opened fire when they sensed danger.

"Our officers knocked on the door but the suspects responded by shooting at them. The officers took cover and neutralised them," said the police boss.

Mr Kimaiyo also said one of the suspects was arrested and is currently being held at Siaya police station for questioning.

Police also recovered two guns stolen from the officers during Monday's attack, which left one policeman dead and another seriously injured.

The officers were escorting examination materials to Mahero Secondary School in the company of the school's headmaster, William, who escaped unhurt.

In addition to the weapons, police also seized literature they suspect was intended for radicalisation.

"We recovered various weapons including machetes, knives and some crude weapons. We also found five copies of the Koran and some writings that point to religious extremism," he said.

The tiny house, located a few metres off the main road between Siaya and Hawinga in central Alego, is in a quiet, innocent neighbourhood with no suspicions.

The floor was covered with a mat and strewn with utensils and a book with the names of several people.

Detectives on the trail of the deadly attackers made a breakthrough on Tuesday after one of the suspects was arrested in Ruambwa and taken to Port Victoria police station in Busia County.

The suspect later led police to the hideout of his colleagues.