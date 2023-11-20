Police officer escorting KCSE papers ambushed, killed in Siaya

Unidentified assailants ambushed and killed a police officer escorting Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers in Alego Usonga, Siaya.

A second police officer was injured during the attack while a teacher ran to safety with the exam papers.

They were on their way to Mahero Secondary School when they were attacked.

They had just got off the bus that had taken them to collect papers from Siaya County headquarters, a few metres from the school, because the bus could not reach the school due to the bad state of the road.

According to a police report, this is when they encountered the assailants, who attacked them with crude weapons, killing the officer and leaving the other seriously injured.

"The thugs escaped with the officers' firearms (an AK47 and MP5)," a police report said.