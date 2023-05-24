Three succumb to Cholera in one week in Siaya as 92 cases reported

Three people have died from cholera outbreak in Siaya County as cumulative 92 cases have been reported in the past one month.

The three are two children and an adult aged 65 years.

Siaya County Executive for Heath Dr Martin Konyango said the health department is busy working on ways of controlling further spread of the killer disease.

“It is unfortunate that three people have lost life in a span of one week. The first fatality occurred on May 17, the second one occurred the following day May 18. The third case was reported on May 23. The first two cases were children while the third case was of an adult aged 65 years,” said Dr Konyango.

The Health boss further noted that the County Health department had set up six cholera treatment centers to facilitate treatment.

“We have two centres in Rarieda; Manywanda Health Centre and Madiany Sub-County Hospital; in Bondo we have Oyamo Island and Bondo Sub-County Hospital, in Alego Usonga we have Siaya County Referral Hospital while in Ugenya we have Ukwala sub-county hospital,” said Dr Konyango.

He further noted that out of the 92 cases, only nine patients are still at the cholera treatment centres, others have been treated and discharged.

“We are working round the clock to control the situation because cholera is highly infectious. The nine patients who are still within our facilities are being attended to and monitored closely by our health officials,” he noted.

Cholera has also been reported in other counties along the lake region like Homa Bay.

The areas that have registered the highest number of cholera cases in Siaya are the beaches in Bondo and Rarieda sub-counties.

“From our datam Rarieda and Bonda have registered the highest number of those infected with cholera and mostly from the areas along the shores of the lake,” he said.

Dr Konyango, however, said the situation is under control and would not warrant drastic measures like banning eating in public places.

“Currently, we are sensitising the members of the public to maintain the highest level of hygiene because that is the surest way of controlling it. If the situation, however, gets worse we shall consider banning eating in funerals as well as public places,” he added.

The Health Department has also begun sensitisation in the chief barazas and schools where pupils are trained in basic ways of maintaining hygiene.

“Cholera is treatable when detected on time. Anyone feeling symptoms such as vomiting, headache and acute watery diarrhea should report to the nearest health facility. All the health officials in the public facilities are trained to handle all the cholera cases,” he said.