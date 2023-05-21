Homa Bay on high alert after cholera outbreak, 25 cases confirmed

Twenty five cases of cholera have been confirmed in Sindo, Homa bay County, which is located on the beach at Lake Victoria.

Health teams are on high alert after patients, who include fish traders and fishermen from Wadiang’a beach, were rushed to hospital on Saturday, with symptoms incuding diarrhoea. Patients started reporting to hospitals on Wednesday.

Authorities are concerned that the use of water from the lake likely contributed to the spread of the disease.

Health Chief Officer Kevin Osuri confirmed the number of cases on Sunday, adding that 21 people were still admitted. The patients are from Wadiang’a beach, which is thought to be the epicenter of the outbreak.

“The rest of the patients were treated and discharged after their conditions improved,” he said.

Health teams have warned that the disease could spread fast in the sub-county, given residents have been relying on unsafe water drawn directly from the lake. It is believed that the water is contaminated by activities such as the washing of vehicles at the beach.

Noting a high rate of infections and poor living conditions near the lake, Mr Osuri said health officials have recommended high hygiene standards, in cooking and daily living, and that health officials were sent to the ground to help contain the disease.

“We have sent a team of health officials to address the emergency related to the outbreak. The team will further conduct civic education campaigns on hygiene in homes and other social places to contain the outbreak,” he said.

Further, those presenting symptoms of the disease, which include diarrhoea and vomiting, were advised to seek treatment in hospitals without delay.

Cholera remains a concern in many parts in Kenya, for reasons such as poor wastewater management and unhygienic conditions.

On May 2, Nation Africa reported on the unhygienic condition in SIndo Town, including the discharge of raw sewage into Lake Victoria.

Sindo Market chairman William Obuya accused the county government of failing to collect garbage, thereby exposing residents to disease outbreaks.

Besides poor garbage disposal, the market has only two toilets, for which residents pay Sh10. The men's toilet was in state of disrepair after it broke down and was infested by maggots while the women's toilet was unhygienic.

Mr Obuya noted that toilets such as these can lead to urinary tract infections and other diseases, which would spread from the users to their families

"Some people have resorted to relieving themselves in corridors because of the bad state of the toilets,” said Mr Obuya.

In February, Kenya recorded 4,821 cholera cases and 85 deaths since an outbreak on October 10, 2022, as concern was raised over counties lacking reagents to test for the illness.

The disease – which was first reported in Limuru, Kiambu County – on October 8, spread to at least 15 counties.

During a briefing on a cholera outbreak in Africa, the World Health Organization's Africa Regional Epidemiologist – Patrick Otim – said the transmissions were triggered by harsh climatic conditions that resulted in drought or flooding.

In March, the Ministry of Health has sent medics to Upper Hill School to conduct tests after 11 students were admitted to hospitals with Cholera-like symptoms.