Three killed, two injured after mine collapses in Siaya

By  Rushdie Oudia

  • County Commander Francis Kooli said they are also after the county officials who authorised mining as these activities were banned three months ago.

Police in Siaya County are searching for the owner of a gold mine that collapsed Friday, leaving three people dead, at Masmara in Ligega, Ugunja Sub-county.

