Three killed, two injured after mine collapses in Siaya

Police in Siaya County are searching for the owner of a gold mine that collapsed Friday, leaving three people dead, at Masmara in Ligega, Ugunja Sub-county.

County Commander Francis Kooli said they are also after the county officials who authorised mining as these activities were banned three months ago.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mining site is on a private property. The owner is on the spot for putting the lives of seven men at risk by allowing mining activities to continue.

"There is a ban on mining in the county. That is why we are looking for the person who authorised this. He will answer difficult questions. We will also arrest the owner of the land who allowed mining to take place in his land illegally," Mr Kooli said.

The collapse in the wee hours also left two people injured while two other workers escaped unhurt. Those injured were admitted to Ugunja Sub-County Hospital.

Mr Kooli said the group reported to the site at around midnight.

"Aware that what they were doing was illegal, they decided to carry on in the thick of darkness to avoid surveillance, but in the process, risked their lives," said the county commander.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi condoled with the families of the workers who died and wished those injured a quick recovery.

He urged both the national and county governments to provide all the resources needed for a search at the site.

"Both levels of government should put in place safety measures to forestall similar occurrences in future. It's the primary duty of the government to provide its citizens with a safe and secure environment for pursuing their social and economic interests," said Mr Wandayi.

In 2019, three people, including a secondary school student and a university student, died when a gold mining shaft, about eight metres deep, caved in at Nango in Bondo Sub-county.