Siaya teacher, out on bond, suspected of killing minor he is accused of defiling

Police in Siaya have arrested a man who allegedly murdered a key witness in a defilement case against him.

The suspect, a teacher in Bondo sub-county, is alleged to have abducted and killed the witness in the ongoing case at the Bondo Magistrate's Court.

He is accused of defiling the minor when she was 16 years old.

The girl went missing sometime in March 2024 and the teacher was the prime suspect.

According to Siaya County Commander Cleti Kimaiyo, the suspect, who had been missing since the minor's disappearance, was spotted somewhere in Ng'iya at the house of a retired teacher in Sigana A village in Alego Usonga sub-county.

"Upon receiving the tip-off, police rushed to the said house belonging to a retired teacher, one Mr Samuel Majera, who is a friend of the suspect, and arrested him. The suspect agreed to produce the missing minor," the county police boss said.

He led the police officers to his home in Nyang'oma Division, Bondo Sub-county, to a compound with five unoccupied buildings.

Behind one of the houses, next to the fence, he told the detectives that he had dumped the body of the minor.

The teenager was a Grade Seven pupil at Mileng'a Primary School in Bondo sub-county, where the suspect used to work.

The teacher was initially arrested and charged with defilement before the Bondo Magistrate Court and released on bond.