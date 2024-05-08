Rights activists want review of law used to free defilement convicts

Human rights activists have proposed a review of a section of the law that is often used by child molesters to secure their freedom.

This is after the High Court freed a man, who was sentenced to a 20-year jail term for defiling a 15-year-old girl, on grounds that he ought to have benefited from his defence that he believed the minor was an adult due to her body size.

The High Court in Garsen quashed the conviction and set aside the sentence against Sammy Dambala, which had been imposed by a magistrate’s court.

Justice Mugure Thande noted that Mr Dambala raised the defence under Section 8 (5) of the Sexual Offences Act. The accused had stated that he believed that, due to her size, the girl was an adult who wanted him to marry her. Section 8 (5) of the Act provides that a person accused of child defilement can be found not guilty if it is proved that such a child deceived the accused person into believing that he or she was over the age of 18 at the time of the alleged commission of the offence and if the accused reasonably believed that the child was over the age of 18.

Appearance

“Although there is nothing on record about her appearance, the complainant may well have appeared as an adult as the appellant claimed in the trial court,” ruled Justice Thande.

The judge further ruled that the onus is always on the prosecution to clear any doubts that may arise, failure to which the benefit would go to the appellant.

“Had the trial court considered this defence, it would not have convicted the appellant. Accordingly, I find that the trial court erred in failing to consider the appellant’s defence,” ruled Justice Thande.

The judge also noted that although the trial court stated that the appellant did say that he thought the girl was an adult, it did not make any finding and neither did it say anything about her appearance.

The girl had also told the trial court that she had engaged in sexual activities with the appellant several times before the incident in question and got pregnant and that the appellant has been supporting her and the child and visits them both.

Muslim for Human Rights (Muhuri) Rapid Response Officer Francis Auma said that, although the court’s decision is lawful, the provisions of the Act ought to be reviewed.





“There are others cases where the appellants used similar grounds to be set free,” said Mr Auma. Ms Hamisa Zaja, the regional coordinator of Coast Association for Persons with Disability, said that, even if a girl appeared like an adult woman, she was still a minor and her case should be treated as such.

Defiling the girl

Lawyer Shukran Mwabonje told Nation that the decision of the High Court was proper.

“Legally it is a defence; but you must give reasons as to why you thought [a minor] was an adult. My take is that the acquittal is lawful and procedural,” he said.

Mr Dambala had been accused of defiling the girl on March 22, 2020 in Garsen, Tana River County. His case joins a growing list of instances where child defilement convicts are set free or given lighter sentence after filing an appeal in court.

In April, the High Court in Mombasa sent a Catholic priest on a three-year mission to educate his congregants about the Sexual Offences Act.

Father Dominic Muli Nzioka was ordered to perform this task at least once a month — on a Sunday — for three years.

This task will be closely monitored by the Parish priest and the probation officer, who are then required to compile a report and table in court to confirm strict adherence to the assignment.

Justice Anne Ongi’injo sent the clergyman on the mission after confirming the guilty verdict for the offence of committing an indecent act with a minor, who was a member of Mwana Maria Youth at his church.

Principal Magistrate Nelly Kariuki of the Shanzu Sexual and Gender Based Violence court had sentenced him to seven years in prison on June 22, 2023.