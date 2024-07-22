Siaya chief fights for his life after youths attack him for stopping disco matanga

An assistant chief in Alego Usonga sub-county is fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked by a group of angry youths for allegedly stopping a night vigil popularly known as disco matanga.

According to a police incident report seen by Nation.Africa, the administrator had gone to stop the loud music being played at the home of a bereaved family in Nyalugunga 'A' village when he was confronted by the youths.

“He heard loud music in his area of jurisdiction and proceeded to investigate. On arrival, he found that there was a night vigil and he tried to switch off the loud music but a group of young men emerged armed with pangas and other crude weapons and started assaulting him," the report said.

“The mourners responded swiftly and rescued the victim from his attackers and he was rushed to Siaya County Referral Hospital. Kenya Police Service and the DCI officers from this command visited the victim at the facility and established that he had sustained deep injuries on the head and was being attended to [but he was] in an unstable condition.”

Officers immediately launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, which led to the arrest of 28-year-old Stephen Onyango, suspected to be the mastermind behind the attack.

Officers also found a machete believed to have been used in the attack.

The suspect was due to be arraigned in Siaya Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bondo sub-county, police are holding a woman suspected of stabbing her husband to death.