Form three student in Homa Bay killed at ‘disco matanga’

Security officers in Rachuonyo East sub-county are working to trace suspects accused of stabbing a Form Three student at a night vigil on Saturday night.

The student, Elvis Odhiambo, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral hospital after being attacked by an unknown assailants.

The deceased was a student at Kowidi Secondary School within Rachuonyo North in Homa Bay County and had gone to a funeral in the neighbouring Nyakach sub-county in Kisumu County.

It is not yet clear what prompted his attackers to commit the offence.

Kakolo Sainy village elder Ruth Atieno, however, said the deceased sustained serious injuries on his stomach, thighs and the forehead.

“No one has revealed what transpired before the student was stabbed. What is clear is that the incident happened at a night vigil when mourners were at a disco matanga,” she said.

It is alleged that the student was taken to his parents’ home by Good Samaritans who reported that they found him lying on the ground.

Kodhoch West Location Chief Charles Dete confirmed the incident. He said Odhiambo was taken home while in a lot of pain.

“He had deep cuts and had to be rushed to hospital for first aid,” he said.

According to the administrator, the student was first taken to a private hospital within Rachuonyo East. He was then referred to another private clinic in Oyugis town but doctors there said they could not attend to his injuries.

“He could not be admitted in all the private clinics because of the severity of his injuries. He had to be taken to the county teaching and referral hospital for specialized treatment,’ said Mr Dete.

The referral hospital said his death was caused by excessive bleeding.