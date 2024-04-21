Lorna Ogolla: My father read the Bible cover to cover every year

Even before I was born, my father was reading the Bible from cover to cover each year. And on hard years like 2022, he read the Bible twice, said Lorna Achieng' Ogolla, the daughter of late Chief Defence Forces Francis Ogolla.

While giving a glimpse of the kind of father the late General was, Lorna said, "he gave 110 percent to everything."

He worked as if he was working for God, he had an audience of one, Lorna said, adding that as his children they were inspired to pursue excellence.