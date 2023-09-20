Family of man shot during Azimio protests appeals for help

The anti-government protests by Azimio supporters on July 7 ended tragically for Fredrick Onyango.

Onyango, 31, a truck driver and ardent Gor Mahia FC supporter, lived in Busia with his wife and three children.

Onyango was shot in the spine and died a few weeks later while receiving treatment in a Nairobi hospital where he had been transferred for specialised care. The nightmare facing his family now is how to transport his body back home for burial.

Onyango's remains are currently being held at Umash Funeral Home in Nairobi due to an unpaid funeral bill. "We have lost a brother and a friend. All we want is to bring him home and give him a decent send-off," said Gideon Obala, a friend.

After the shooting, the Onyango was rushed to Belinda Nursing Home in Busia, bleeding profusely. He stayed there for a few days before being transferred to Nairobi for further treatment.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Azimio officials who took him to Nairobi for medication. However, since his death on August 26, we have been trying to reach the same officials to help us with the bill and repatriate the body, but to no avail," Obala said.

His hospital and mortuary bill is Sh900,000 so far.

"With each passing day, the bill is going up. As friends and family, we are desperately appealing to the government or any well-wisher to step in and help us. The family needs to get closure and move on with their lives," Obala added.

Beatrice Onyango, the deceased's sister, says her only wish is to bury her only brother at their home in Gem.

"My late brother and I were orphans. As a family, we don't have the money to pay the bills and bring the body home for burial," she said, tears streaming down her cheeks.

Onyango's widow gave birth to her fourth child a few weeks ago while her husband was still bedridden.

"At least he got to see his newborn child before he left," Ms Onyango said, sobbing.

Last month, Azimio claimed that at least 60 people had died at the hands of police during anti-government protests across the country.