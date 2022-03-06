Ex-police spokesperson Charles Owino to launch manifesto after joining ODM

Charles Owino

Former Police spokesperson Charles Owino addresses the media after he officially joined ODM in Siaya tow on March 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Owino said his experience in senior positions gives him an edge over his competitors.
  • He called on ODM's elections board to ensure that the party primaries are free, fair and transparent.

Former Police spokesperson Charles Owino will next week launch his manifesto after officially joining the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.