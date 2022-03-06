Ex-police spokesperson Charles Owino to launch manifesto after joining ODM

Former Police spokesperson Charles Owino will next week launch his manifesto after officially joining the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Mr Owino, who is eyeing the Siaya gubernatorial seat, recently resigned from the National Police Service.

He was welcomed to the party by Alego-Usonga branch ODM officials in Siaya town where he vowed to hit the ground running and bag the county’s top most political seat.

“This should put to an end the wildly held allegations that I am not in ODM. Now that I have removed my police uniform, I call on my opponents to prepare for a tough battle. After serving in the police service for 29 years, I am now ready to transition to politics,” Owino said.

He said his experience in senior positions gives him an edge over his competitors.

“I am calling on Siaya electorates to consider putting into office someone who is capable of implementing projects that will transform the landscape of this region,” he said.

The former police officer said his “pesa mfukoni, ugali kwa meza” slogan will guarantee all households access to basic needs and cushion them from the high cost of living.

“While the country will go to the polls on August 9, we want to finish the race on April 15 after ODM conducts its party primaries,” he said.

He called on the party’s national elections board to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Even as I commit to support whoever will emerge as the winner, I call on others to be prepared to accept the outcome of the elections if they are defeated,” Mr Owino said.

Among those who are seeking ODM party ticket for the same position is Siaya Senator James Orengo, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, Deputy Governor James Okumbe, former banker Otieno Okanja, ex-United Nations official Bella Akinyi and advocate George Mugoye Mbeya.

Mr Owino however dismissed Mr Gumbo’s candidature, saying that it goes against the regional balancing criteria that was signed and adopted in 2013.

“Having Gumbo, who hails from Rarieda that is an extension of Bondo Sub County as a Governor, will create a big imbalance in the county. From Bondo, we have Dr Oburu Oginga going for the Senate seat while Raila Odinga is set to be Kenya’s fifth President,” he said.